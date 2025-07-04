Business

Mobexpert opens new 10,000 sqm hyperstore in eastern Bucharest

04 July 2025

Mobexpert, one of Romania’s leading furniture and home décor retailers, has opened a new hyperstore in Bucharest, located on Theodor Pallady Boulevard. Construction of the new commercial center began in 2024, and the showroom officially opened to the public on Thursday, July 3. 

Spanning over 10,000 square meters, Mobexpert Pallady features a wide range of furniture collections for home and garden, along with decorations and accessories, the company said.

“With Mobexpert Pallady, we want to be closer to our customers in the eastern part of the city and surrounding areas, offering them quality products, smart design ideas, financing services, and benefits through our loyalty program,” stated Adelina Badea, CEO of Mobexpert.

The Pallady location includes fully furnished studio and apartment layouts, as well as a dedicated office furniture area, where individual customers and companies can explore ergonomic and stylish solutions for both home and corporate workspaces.

Mobexpert Group is a 100% Romanian company that has operated in the local market for over 30 years. Its regional network includes 27 hyperstores and smaller format stores, as well as an online store.

Mobexpert also operates five furniture factories serving both domestic and international markets, and ten Mobexpert Outlet stores located across Bucharest and major cities such as Suceava, Constanța, Brașov, Sibiu, Pitești, Timișoara, and Oradea.

The group, owned by Dan Şucu, employs 2,100 people and reports annual revenues of approximately EUR 270 million.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mobexpert)

Business

