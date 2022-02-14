Weekend program dedicated to sculptor Constantin Brâncuși at National Art Museum in Bucharest

The National Museum of Romanian Art (MNAR) in Bucharest will run a program dedicated to Constantin Brâncuși between February 18 and February 20 to mark the national celebration dedicated to the sculptor.

The program, titled A Weekend with Brâncuși, covers a concert and guided visits in the museum’s Constantin Brâncuși Hall.

On February 18, the museum’s Auditorium Hall will host a concert of traditional Romanian music delivered by Simion Bogdan-Mihai and Lăutarii de mătase. Before the concert, actor Richard Bovnoczki will read a series of quotes by Brâncuși, as well as opinions by poet Ion Minulescu, artist Marcel Iancu, and author Paul Morand published in the avant-garde magazines Contimporanul and Integral between 1925 and 1927.

On Saturday, February 19 and Sunday, February 20, the public is invited to guided tours of the Constantin Brâncuși Hall in the National Gallery. On this occasion, MNAR will also launch the virtual tour of this venue, which will be available on the museum’s website starting February 19.

Tickets for the February 18 event cost RON 12. Guided tours can be attended based on the entrance ticket to the National Gallery (RON 20), within a maximum of 15 people per guided tour.

Access to all events and tours is done in compliance with current Covid-19 rules.

More on the program here.

Simion Bogdan-Mihai is a fiddler and a recorder of traditional music. He is one of the few cobza players in the country. Cobza is a multi-stringed instrument of the lute family of folk origin. He was a founding member of the group Antrepriza Muzicală alongside pan flute player Victor Matei. He was part of Loredana Groza’s group Banda Agurida, and has collaborated with Mihai Mărgineanu, Taraf de Haidouks and Les Elephants Bizarres. He worked on the soundtrack of the documentaries Flavours of Romania and Wild Carpathia.

(Photo: Multipedia2014/ Dreamstime)

