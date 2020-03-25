Newsroom
Coronavirus: Romanian art museum uses paintings to illustrate safety tips & recommendations
25 March 2020
The National Art Museum of Romania (MNAR) has decided to use artworks from its patrimony to help spread the authorities’ recommendations to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and limit the number of infections.

Thus, the museum initiated a campaign through which a series of texts containing prevention recommendations against COVID-19 are accompanied by works of art that illustrate how to behave to stay healthy and not spread the virus.

Several paintings from MNAR’s collection have been used for this campaign:

During this period, we #StayHome and watch online concerts, theatrical performances and films made available by cultural institutions from all over the world. (painting: Abraham Van der Schoor – The Concert)

Abraham van der Schoor Concertul

Do not go to markets, fairs and other crowded areas (Alexandru Poitevin-Scheletti – The Bazaca Inn)

Alexandru Poitevin Scheletti artwork

Try to buy enough food for several days, so as to avoid going out for supplies every day, but don’t give in to the panic buying. Let's think about the needs of others! (David Teniers the Younger - Flemish interior)

David Teniers the Younger artwork

Leave your house only to go to work, to buy supplies, for a medical emergency or other urgent situation (Nicolae Darascu – Calea Victoriei on a rainy day)

Nicolae Darascu painting

Keep a distance of at least one meter from other people and avoid the gestures we usually do when we meet someone dear: kissing on the cheek, shaking or kissing hands, hugging. There will be a big group hug at the end of this difficult period. But until then... (Bartholomaus Spranger – Noli me tangere/Don’t touch me)

Spranger Noli me tangere

Call your parents and grandparents, especially if they live a rural area where the information is not traveling that fast, and talk to them about how important it is to #StayHome in this period. (Theodor Aman – Street in Campulung)

Theodor Aman Campulung

It’s not the time to go out in nature for a picnic, barbecue or socialization, no matter how beautiful the weather is. (Theodor Aman – On a terrace in Sinaia)

Theodor Aman Sinaia

With or without musicians, parties can wait. Once the self-isolation is over, we’ll have a real reason to celebrate! (Theodor Aman – Party with musicians)

Theodor Aman petrecere

(Photos: MNAR)

Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 03/25/2020 - 14:50
1
 

