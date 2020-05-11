Romania’s president appoints new environment minister

President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree to appoint Mircea Fechet as environment minister. He will be sworn later today, November 5, the president’s office announced.

Fechet is replacing Costel Alexe, who resigned from the post after being elected president of the Iaşi County Council.

Until his appointment as minister, Fechet was a state secretary with the Environment Minister. He had under his coordination the Environment Fund Administration, the National Environment Guard, the National Agency for Environment Protection, the Department for Waste, Contaminated Sites and Dangerous Substances, and the Department for Pollution Control and Impact Evaluation.

He is a graduate of the Food Science and Engineering Faculty at Dunărea de Jos University in Galaţi, and of the Law and Administrative Sciences Faculty of George Bacovia University in Bacău.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com

