Healthcare

Third milk bank in Romania opens at Sibiu County Hospital

30 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The third breast milk bank in Romania has opened at the Sibiu County Hospital, following a RON 13.5 million (about EUR 2.7 million) investment aimed at modernizing the hospital’s neonatology department. 

The modernization project, financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, included the replacement of old equipment, a 20% increase in the number of intensive care beds, and the establishment of a milk bank.

The bank is meant to provide essential support for newborns who cannot be breastfed by their mothers, especially premature babies or those with serious medical problems.

Of the total investment, more than RON 12 million was covered from European funds, while the Sibiu County Council provided a co-financing of RON 1.4 million.

Other milk banks have opened in Brașov and Bucharest.

(Photo: Natalya Trofimchuk | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Healthcare

Third milk bank in Romania opens at Sibiu County Hospital

30 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The third breast milk bank in Romania has opened at the Sibiu County Hospital, following a RON 13.5 million (about EUR 2.7 million) investment aimed at modernizing the hospital’s neonatology department. 

The modernization project, financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, included the replacement of old equipment, a 20% increase in the number of intensive care beds, and the establishment of a milk bank.

The bank is meant to provide essential support for newborns who cannot be breastfed by their mothers, especially premature babies or those with serious medical problems.

Of the total investment, more than RON 12 million was covered from European funds, while the Sibiu County Council provided a co-financing of RON 1.4 million.

Other milk banks have opened in Brașov and Bucharest.

(Photo: Natalya Trofimchuk | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 July 2025
Macro
Romania’s Economic Sentiment Indicator plunges to lowest post-pandemic level in July
31 July 2025
Environment
Bucharest General Council greenlights protected nature area status for Petricani Meadow
30 July 2025
Politics
Romanian president backs government in reforming magistrates’ retirement age and pensions
30 July 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Electrica lists largest issue of green corporate bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
29 July 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange marks historic milestone as BET index climbs above 20,000 points
29 July 2025
Events
Kent Nagano, Gidon Kremer, Leonidas Kavakos, Kirill Gerstein among musicians joining Bucharest's George Enescu Philharmonic for concerts in upcoming season
29 July 2025
Politics
Romania to raise retirement age for magistrates to 65 years, cap pensions
29 July 2025
Sports
World Aquatics Championships: Romanian swimmer David Popovici takes gold in 200m freestyle race in Singapore