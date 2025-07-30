Third milk bank in Romania opens at Sibiu County Hospital

The third breast milk bank in Romania has opened at the Sibiu County Hospital, following a RON 13.5 million (about EUR 2.7 million) investment aimed at modernizing the hospital’s neonatology department.

The modernization project, financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, included the replacement of old equipment, a 20% increase in the number of intensive care beds, and the establishment of a milk bank.

The bank is meant to provide essential support for newborns who cannot be breastfed by their mothers, especially premature babies or those with serious medical problems.

Of the total investment, more than RON 12 million was covered from European funds, while the Sibiu County Council provided a co-financing of RON 1.4 million.

Other milk banks have opened in Brașov and Bucharest.

(Photo: Natalya Trofimchuk | Dreamstime.com)

