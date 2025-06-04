Romania events: Mika, James Bay among artists performing at Timișoara city celebration

The Day of Timișoara, a celebration of the city in western Romania, will see performances from Mika and James Bay, among other artists.

From alternative pop and British rock to jazz, electronic music and community experiences, The Day of Timișoara brings together in 2025 the top events of the Timișoara music scene, including Timișoara Jazz Festival, Time to Rock - FITT, Jazz Updates, Simultan, Launmomentdat în parc, Embargo Fest, Strada Fără Nume, Muzicon & Women in Music Romania, Flight Festival and Codru Festival, the organizers have said.

Alongside Mika and James Rose, Theo Rose will also take to the stage at the event. The list of artists will be completed this month, with more names to be announced.

The concerts will take place in the city's Civic Park, I. C. Brătianu Park, and I. C. Brătianu Boulevard. Over 50 other venues in the city will host performances, tours, screenings, workshops, and other events. Access to all events in the main venue will be free.

"We are continuing the recipe for success from last year, when over 80,000 Timișoara residents and visitors attended events and concerts dedicated to the creativity, passion, and energy of the city. This year, the platform event Celebrating the City, part of the legacy of the Timișoara 2023 European Capital of Culture program, and Timișoara Day will take place together on the weekend of August 1-3. In addition to the big names taking the stage, we will host dozens of events that will transform the city through culture and community spirit," Dominic Fritz, the mayor of Timișoara, said.

(Photo: Neacsu Razvan Chirnoaga | Dreamstime.com)

