Events

Romania events: Mika, James Bay among artists performing at Timișoara city celebration

04 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Day of Timișoara, a celebration of the city in western Romania, will see performances from Mika and James Bay, among other artists.

From alternative pop and British rock to jazz, electronic music and community experiences, The Day of Timișoara brings together in 2025 the top events of the Timișoara music scene, including Timișoara Jazz Festival, Time to Rock - FITT, Jazz Updates, Simultan, Launmomentdat în parc, Embargo Fest, Strada Fără Nume, Muzicon & Women in Music Romania, Flight Festival and Codru Festival, the organizers have said.

Alongside Mika and James Rose, Theo Rose will also take to the stage at the event. The list of artists will be completed this month, with more names to be announced.

The concerts will take place in the city's Civic Park, I. C. Brătianu Park, and I. C. Brătianu Boulevard. Over 50 other venues in the city will host performances, tours, screenings, workshops, and other events. Access to all events in the main venue will be free.

"We are continuing the recipe for success from last year, when over 80,000 Timișoara residents and visitors attended events and concerts dedicated to the creativity, passion, and energy of the city. This year, the platform event Celebrating the City, part of the legacy of the Timișoara 2023 European Capital of Culture program, and Timișoara Day will take place together on the weekend of August 1-3. In addition to the big names taking the stage, we will host dozens of events that will transform the city through culture and community spirit," Dominic Fritz, the mayor of Timișoara, said.

(Photo: Neacsu Razvan Chirnoaga | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Events

Romania events: Mika, James Bay among artists performing at Timișoara city celebration

04 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Day of Timișoara, a celebration of the city in western Romania, will see performances from Mika and James Bay, among other artists.

From alternative pop and British rock to jazz, electronic music and community experiences, The Day of Timișoara brings together in 2025 the top events of the Timișoara music scene, including Timișoara Jazz Festival, Time to Rock - FITT, Jazz Updates, Simultan, Launmomentdat în parc, Embargo Fest, Strada Fără Nume, Muzicon & Women in Music Romania, Flight Festival and Codru Festival, the organizers have said.

Alongside Mika and James Rose, Theo Rose will also take to the stage at the event. The list of artists will be completed this month, with more names to be announced.

The concerts will take place in the city's Civic Park, I. C. Brătianu Park, and I. C. Brătianu Boulevard. Over 50 other venues in the city will host performances, tours, screenings, workshops, and other events. Access to all events in the main venue will be free.

"We are continuing the recipe for success from last year, when over 80,000 Timișoara residents and visitors attended events and concerts dedicated to the creativity, passion, and energy of the city. This year, the platform event Celebrating the City, part of the legacy of the Timișoara 2023 European Capital of Culture program, and Timișoara Day will take place together on the weekend of August 1-3. In addition to the big names taking the stage, we will host dozens of events that will transform the city through culture and community spirit," Dominic Fritz, the mayor of Timișoara, said.

(Photo: Neacsu Razvan Chirnoaga | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 June 2025
Society
Romania launches official website for new electronic identity card
04 June 2025
Politics
Romanian president Nicușor Dan outlines fiscal priorities, foreign policy agenda in first official press conference
04 June 2025
Tech
Romania’s state-owned postal company to install crypto terminals
04 June 2025
Finance
Romania may include tax evasion in national defense strategy and use intelligence services to address it
04 June 2025
Energy
Romania launches EUR 56 mln grant scheme to support geothermal energy projects for local authorities
04 June 2025
Macro
European Commission expected to allow Romania more time to submit fiscal correction plan
04 June 2025
Society
European experts join Romania’s response to Praid Salt Mine flooding amid safety and environmental concerns
03 June 2025
Politics
Update: Spanish king Felipe VI to reportedly make official visit to Romania