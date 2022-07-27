Venice Film Festival 2022: Romanian movie selected in Orizzonti competition

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

To The North thriller by Romanian director Mihai Mincan has been selected in the Orizzonti competition of this year’s Venice Film Festival. The event will be held from August 31 to September 10, 2022.

The Orizzonti section is dedicated to films that represent the latest aesthetic and expressive trends in international cinema.

To The North is inspired by true events. According to its website, the film tells the story of a “religious Filipino sailor working on a transatlantic ship, who discovers a hidden Romanian stowaway. Convinced by a Bible this emigrant has, the sailor starts playing a dangerous game, involving his crew, his faith in God and an innocent man’s life.”

The film stars Soliman Cruz, Nikolai Becker, Bartholome Guingona, and Olivier Ho Hio Heen. The production countries are Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, and the Czech Republic.

The films in the Orizzonti competition are listed here.

(Photo source: Facebook/La Biennale di Venezia)