Regional investment fund Mid Europa Partners opens office in Bucharest

Mid Europa Partners, one of the most active investment funds on the Romanian market in recent years, officially announced the opening of its Bucharest office on Monday, September 9.

“The opening of the Bucharest office is a natural evolution of our commitment to Romania, as an effect of increasing our local operations following the improvement of Romania’s long-term investment climate,” said Matthew Strassberg and Robert Knorr, Co-Managing Partners of Mid Europa.

“Starting 2015, we have invested nearly EUR 0.5 billion in Profi, the main proximity supermarket chain in Romania, Regina Maria, and important private healthcare services provider, and, most recently, Urgent Cargus, a courier services provider,” they added.

Turkish executive Berke Biricik, who was directly involved in the Profi and Urgent Cargus deals, will manage the Bucharest office.

The opening represents another sign that the fund is looking closely at investments in Romania, the move coming at a time when Mid Europa Partners is reducing its activity in Turkey, a market where the geopolitical situation has pushed away risk averse investors.

Mid Europa Partners is one of the biggest private equity funds focused on the Central and Eastern European region, managing assets worth EUR 5.2 billion in the region.

