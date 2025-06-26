Michelle Obama comes to Romania to headline major tech and business event in Bucharest

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama will visit Romania for the first time this September to speak at the second edition of Impact Bucharest, the largest business and tech event in Southeastern Europe.

Scheduled for September 17–18, the event will bring together business leaders, government officials, tech innovators, and media representatives from across the region, the organizers said. Obama will take part in a moderated discussion, joining a lineup of speakers focused on economic development, innovation, cybersecurity, green transition, digitization, and other pressing topics.

A bestselling author, podcast host, and producer, Michelle Obama has built a global reputation as an influential speaker and advocate. Her memoir Becoming has sold over 17 million copies worldwide, and her latest book, The Light We Carry, also topped bestseller lists. Through Higher Ground, the production company she co-founded with her husband Barack Obama, she has received multiple accolades, including an Academy Award and several Emmy wins and nominations.

Beyond storytelling and media, Obama continues to champion youth empowerment, girls' education, nutrition, and civic engagement through initiatives such as the Girls Opportunity Alliance, When We All Vote, and Partnership for a Healthier America.

This year's edition of Impact Bucharest is expected to attract around 2,000 participants from Romania, neighboring Southeastern European countries, Poland, and the rest of Europe. Organizers say the event will feature a broader presence from the public sector this year, including city mayors, government officials, and representatives of European agencies.

First launched in Poland in 2016, Impact events have grown into a platform for dialogue among leaders in business, politics, science, and culture. According to organizers, this year's Bucharest edition aims to be the region's most dynamic and high-profile economic forum to date.

(Photo source: the organizers)