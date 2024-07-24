Business

American insurer Metropolitan Life sees 24% business increase in Romania in Q1

24 July 2024

Metropolitan Life, a leading life insurance provider in Romania, announced a 24% increase in gross written premiums for the first quarter of 2024. The company recorded gross premiums of RON 194 million (EUR 39 mln), up from RON 156 mln during the same period in 2023.

Metropolitan Life also saw a significant rise in payouts. During Q1 2024, the company paid compensations totaling RON 67.7 mln, marking a 58% increase from the RON 42.9 mln paid in the same period last year.

Metropolitan Life continues to focus on developing personalized financial protection solutions and optimizing its product and service offerings. The company aims to expand its local market presence while supporting community initiatives that promote social inclusion and education.

American group MetLife Inc., the parent company of Metropolitan Life, operates in more than 40 markets globally.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

