Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 11:33
Business

German group Metro outsources IT divisions, including the Romanian one, to India's Wipro 

24 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bengaluru-based NYSE-listed Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, announced it reached "one of its biggest deals under the new CEO Thierry Delaporte" to take over the IT units of the German retailer Metro — namely Metronom in Germany and METRO Systems Romania.

The two groups have signed "a significant strategic digital and IT partnership deal." More than 1,300 employees across Germany, Romania, and India will transfer to Wipro through this partnership, the Indian company announced in a statement.

Metro Systems Romania alone has about 800 employees, according to Profit.ro. The company's employees will transfer to Wipro, "gaining new opportunities to advance their careers, access innovation, work with leading digital technologies and adopt new ways of working that enable agility, speed, and scale in engineering."

According to Wipro's statement, the estimated deal value for the first five years is approximately USD 700 million. It could reach USD 1 billion if extended by another four years. 

Wipro will deliver a complete technology, engineering, and solutions transformation program for Metro under the arrangement. It positions itself as a Wholesale 360-degree provider in the hotel, restaurant, and catering food industry fuelled by quality, focus, and flexibility. Wipro's transformation program will encompass "cloud, data center services, workplace, and network services, along with application development and operations to provide an integrated, flexible and robust digital infrastructure to help drive Metro's transformation agenda."

Wipro also plans to launch a Digital Innovation Hub in Düsseldorf, Germany, to support Metro and other clients in the region.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Metro Systems Facebook page)

Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 11:33
Business

German group Metro outsources IT divisions, including the Romanian one, to India's Wipro 

24 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bengaluru-based NYSE-listed Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, announced it reached "one of its biggest deals under the new CEO Thierry Delaporte" to take over the IT units of the German retailer Metro — namely Metronom in Germany and METRO Systems Romania.

The two groups have signed "a significant strategic digital and IT partnership deal." More than 1,300 employees across Germany, Romania, and India will transfer to Wipro through this partnership, the Indian company announced in a statement.

Metro Systems Romania alone has about 800 employees, according to Profit.ro. The company's employees will transfer to Wipro, "gaining new opportunities to advance their careers, access innovation, work with leading digital technologies and adopt new ways of working that enable agility, speed, and scale in engineering."

According to Wipro's statement, the estimated deal value for the first five years is approximately USD 700 million. It could reach USD 1 billion if extended by another four years. 

Wipro will deliver a complete technology, engineering, and solutions transformation program for Metro under the arrangement. It positions itself as a Wholesale 360-degree provider in the hotel, restaurant, and catering food industry fuelled by quality, focus, and flexibility. Wipro's transformation program will encompass "cloud, data center services, workplace, and network services, along with application development and operations to provide an integrated, flexible and robust digital infrastructure to help drive Metro's transformation agenda."

Wipro also plans to launch a Digital Innovation Hub in Düsseldorf, Germany, to support Metro and other clients in the region.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Metro Systems Facebook page)

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content