German group Metro outsources IT divisions, including the Romanian one, to India's Wipro 

Bengaluru-based NYSE-listed Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, announced it reached "one of its biggest deals under the new CEO Thierry Delaporte" to take over the IT units of the German retailer Metro — namely Metronom in Germany and METRO Systems Romania.

The two groups have signed "a significant strategic digital and IT partnership deal." More than 1,300 employees across Germany, Romania, and India will transfer to Wipro through this partnership, the Indian company announced in a statement.

Metro Systems Romania alone has about 800 employees, according to Profit.ro. The company's employees will transfer to Wipro, "gaining new opportunities to advance their careers, access innovation, work with leading digital technologies and adopt new ways of working that enable agility, speed, and scale in engineering."

According to Wipro's statement, the estimated deal value for the first five years is approximately USD 700 million. It could reach USD 1 billion if extended by another four years.

Wipro will deliver a complete technology, engineering, and solutions transformation program for Metro under the arrangement. It positions itself as a Wholesale 360-degree provider in the hotel, restaurant, and catering food industry fuelled by quality, focus, and flexibility. Wipro's transformation program will encompass "cloud, data center services, workplace, and network services, along with application development and operations to provide an integrated, flexible and robust digital infrastructure to help drive Metro's transformation agenda."

Wipro also plans to launch a Digital Innovation Hub in Düsseldorf, Germany, to support Metro and other clients in the region.

(Photo source: Metro Systems Facebook page)