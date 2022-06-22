Business

German cash-and-carry chain Metro launches own meat processing plant in RO

22 June 2022
The German cash-and-carry operator Metro Group, one of the most important players in the Romanian retail market, has developed its own capacity for processing fresh meat, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The line is located near the company's logistics platform in Ştefăneşti. Out of Metro's new logistics project, involving EUR 40 mln investments and spreading over 65,000 sqm, the meat processing area occupies just over 2,000 sqm.

"We have invested time and a consistent budget in the meat centre, our own production, in Ştefăneşti, where we are constantly developing new assortments, adapted to each season and the evolution of the market. We wanted a unit (...) with a large production capacity, which would generate a constant flow of merchandise," said Adrian Ariciu, CEO of Metro Romania.

(Photo: Viorel Dudau/ Dreamstime)

(Photo: Viorel Dudau/ Dreamstime)

