Romanian blood donors to receive text messages when their help is needed

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated the law that completes Law 282/2005 on the organization of blood transfusion and blood donation, which stipulates that blood donors will receive text messages requesting their help in case of emergency situations or when blood donations campaigns are organized, local Mediafax reported.

“Blood donors receive a request message in case of emergencies or when blood donation campaigns start. The message may include information about the current need of blood, the type and quantity required in emergency cases," according to the law signed by the president.

Blood donors will also receive a thank you message after each donation. Moreover, they will be informed when the blood they donated was used for a patient, also via text message.

The Ministry of Health will have six months from the moment the law is published in the Official Gazette to elaborate the implementing rules, which will be approved by the minister of health, according to the law. The Health Ministry will also cover the costs required to enforce the law.

The law’s provisions will enter into force as of January 1, 2020, according to Mediafax.

