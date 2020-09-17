Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 08:33
Business
Merger of its subsidiaries might cost Romanian group Electrica EUR 128 mln
17 September 2020
The merger of the three subsidiaries of Romanian state-controlled electricity distribution group Electrica might cost it RON 620 million (EUR 128 mln), Economica.net commented based on the interpretation of new regulations drafted by the energy market regulator ANRE.

Under the new regulations, the three merged regional distribution networks operated by Electrica must charge the lowest of the distribution fees currently charged by the three standalone companies. Moreover, the prices should remain constant over the whole regulatory period (2021-2023).

The possible financial losses incurred due to the flat distribution fee set under this procedure can be recovered, if demonstrated by the company, in the next regulatory period, Economica.net added.

ANRE has drafted the new regulations, but it has not enacted them yet.

The shareholders of major Romanian utility holding Electrica have already approved the merger of the group’s electricity distribution subsidiaries. Thus, the three power distribution companies in Electrica group (SDEE Transilvania Nord, SDEE Transilvania Sud, SDEE Muntenia Nord) will merge into a single entity that will be named Distributie Energie Electrica Romania (DEER). The merger will become effective as of January 1, 2021.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
1

Trending content