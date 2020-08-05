Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 08:18
Business
Romanian online store builder reports record activity in April
08 May 2020
MerchantPro, a Romanian online store developer, tripled the number of new online stores sold in April.

Separately, the value of orders received by the stores on its platform doubled in April compared to the same month last year and went up 40% compared to March.

MerchantPro also hosts and manages the stores it develops based on a SaaS e-commerce platform.

The company has launched a special program, "Oxygen through eCommerce," aimed at helping retailers strongly affected by the COVID-19 restrictions to set up fully functional online stores on its platform rapidly. Thus, the number of new accounts created to launch online stores increased by 300% in April. The most active retailers were in the segments of food stores, clothing and beauty, sports, hobbies, furniture, DIY and decorations.

MerchantPro has also recently launched features to support the sellers whose online stores it hosts on its platform, says Arthur Radulescu, founder of ShopMania Net, the company that manages MerchantPro. These include integration with the eMAG Marketplace, multi-warehouse interconnection and management solution, multi-store synchronization and administration module, and new automation for creating promotional offers. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

1
 

