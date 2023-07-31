Elmar Grutschnig appointed CFO of Mercedes-Benz Romania

Elmar Grutschnig, the current head of Revenue Controlling for Mercedes-Benz Middle East and North Africa, will undergo a job rotation with Oliver Wurtz to take on the role of CFO at Mercedes-Benz Romania, starting from August 1, 2023.

Elmar, 50, joined Mercedes-Benz 24 years ago. His professional journey has encompassed several strategic assignments at a global level, with extensive experience in various financial and audit functions. In recent years, he has been responsible for Planning and Pricing in Atlanta and subsequently took on the role of Revenue Controlling in the Middle East and North Africa. In his previous position based in Dubai, he played an essential role in integrating the general distributors' activities into the new MBGD organization while also pursuing the objective of increasing profitability in his market.

"As we move towards an electric and sustainable future, we are delighted to have Elmar join our team, and we are confident that his exceptional financial expertise and leadership will significantly contribute to the successful navigation of our brand through this transformation. His impressive experience in financial management positions him perfectly to face the dynamic challenges of the local market," said Amanda Zhang, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Romania. "Working together with Oliver Wurtz has been excellent, and I am grateful for the valuable contribution he made to the success of Mercedes-Benz in Romania."

"I am very excited to embark on this transformation journey with the exceptional team in Bucharest. Together, we will continue to seize opportunities and overcome challenges in the local market. I am convinced that Mercedes-Benz Romania has everything it takes to maintain its financial excellence and provide value to our customers and partners," Elmar Grutschnig said.

