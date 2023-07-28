Agriculture

Alexandru Savin appointed CEO of ROCA Agri RDF

28 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

ROCA Agri RDF, the agricultural holding launched by ROCA Investments, which currently owns RDF Agricultură, RDF SA, Adidana Agricultură, Dachim, and Supliment, announced the consolidation of its management team with the appointment of Alexandru Savin as CEO. 

Together with Florin Deznan, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Savin will bring an extra dose of dynamism and strategic vision to ROCA Agri RDF, both essential for achieving the holding’s plans for a future stock exchange listing. The company says that the new management structure, led by the two executives, “marks the transition of the holding into a new stage of development, with the objective of adopting a modern business structure” and strengthens the company’s position on the market.

One of the major goals of the newly created team is to transform the holding into a key national player through strategic investments, M&As, and portfolio diversification with new and competitive products. The ROCA Agri RDF holding already boasts over 25 years of market experience through its subsidiary companies. 

“With the new management structure led by CEO Alexandru Savin, we are confident in successfully propelling the holding into a new era, positioning ourselves as a key player in the Romanian agricultural industry and emerging as one of its most influential contenders. Together with our dedicated team, I am committed to contributing to the sustainable development of ROCA Agri RDF Holding and the broader Romanian agriculture sector,” stated Florin Deznan, president of the Board of Directors of the holding. 

Alexandru Savin has been a member of the Board of Directors of ROCA Agri RDF since the establishment of the holding, with a background in investments as a Board member of ROCA Investments, the majority shareholder of the holding. In his new role as CEO, he will oversee ROCA Agri RDF’s development strategy.

“Taking the role of CEO, my goal is to drive forward a thriving business model, supporting its growth and guiding it into a new phase through the addition of fresh investment competencies. Our team’s objectives, with its new composition, are aimed at achieving sustainable growth and product diversification for ROCA Agri RDF, reaffirming our standing as a significant player on the national stage,” said Alexandru Savin, CEO of ROCA Agri RDF. 

Launched as a holding in July 2022, ROCA Agri RDF has generated business worth over EUR 156 mln (as of December 2022) and has doubled its agricultural area, reaching a total of 4,000 hectares. Through its owned companies, with activities expanding nationwide, the holding is one of the key players in the production and distribution of inputs, as well as in the cereal trade.

The holding aims for a listing on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange as a medium-term objective.

ROCA Investments, ROCA Agri RDF’s majority shareholder, is a brand founded by Impetum Group.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ROCA Agri RDF)

Read next
Normal
Agriculture

Alexandru Savin appointed CEO of ROCA Agri RDF

28 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

ROCA Agri RDF, the agricultural holding launched by ROCA Investments, which currently owns RDF Agricultură, RDF SA, Adidana Agricultură, Dachim, and Supliment, announced the consolidation of its management team with the appointment of Alexandru Savin as CEO. 

Together with Florin Deznan, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Savin will bring an extra dose of dynamism and strategic vision to ROCA Agri RDF, both essential for achieving the holding’s plans for a future stock exchange listing. The company says that the new management structure, led by the two executives, “marks the transition of the holding into a new stage of development, with the objective of adopting a modern business structure” and strengthens the company’s position on the market.

One of the major goals of the newly created team is to transform the holding into a key national player through strategic investments, M&As, and portfolio diversification with new and competitive products. The ROCA Agri RDF holding already boasts over 25 years of market experience through its subsidiary companies. 

“With the new management structure led by CEO Alexandru Savin, we are confident in successfully propelling the holding into a new era, positioning ourselves as a key player in the Romanian agricultural industry and emerging as one of its most influential contenders. Together with our dedicated team, I am committed to contributing to the sustainable development of ROCA Agri RDF Holding and the broader Romanian agriculture sector,” stated Florin Deznan, president of the Board of Directors of the holding. 

Alexandru Savin has been a member of the Board of Directors of ROCA Agri RDF since the establishment of the holding, with a background in investments as a Board member of ROCA Investments, the majority shareholder of the holding. In his new role as CEO, he will oversee ROCA Agri RDF’s development strategy.

“Taking the role of CEO, my goal is to drive forward a thriving business model, supporting its growth and guiding it into a new phase through the addition of fresh investment competencies. Our team’s objectives, with its new composition, are aimed at achieving sustainable growth and product diversification for ROCA Agri RDF, reaffirming our standing as a significant player on the national stage,” said Alexandru Savin, CEO of ROCA Agri RDF. 

Launched as a holding in July 2022, ROCA Agri RDF has generated business worth over EUR 156 mln (as of December 2022) and has doubled its agricultural area, reaching a total of 4,000 hectares. Through its owned companies, with activities expanding nationwide, the holding is one of the key players in the production and distribution of inputs, as well as in the cereal trade.

The holding aims for a listing on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange as a medium-term objective.

ROCA Investments, ROCA Agri RDF’s majority shareholder, is a brand founded by Impetum Group.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ROCA Agri RDF)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 July 2023
Interviews
“Accept that you’re going to be seen.” A blind Romanian climber’s tale of courage, determination and success
20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica