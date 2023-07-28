Alexandru Savin appointed CEO of ROCA Agri RDF

ROCA Agri RDF, the agricultural holding launched by ROCA Investments, which currently owns RDF Agricultură, RDF SA, Adidana Agricultură, Dachim, and Supliment, announced the consolidation of its management team with the appointment of Alexandru Savin as CEO.

Together with Florin Deznan, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Savin will bring an extra dose of dynamism and strategic vision to ROCA Agri RDF, both essential for achieving the holding’s plans for a future stock exchange listing. The company says that the new management structure, led by the two executives, “marks the transition of the holding into a new stage of development, with the objective of adopting a modern business structure” and strengthens the company’s position on the market.

One of the major goals of the newly created team is to transform the holding into a key national player through strategic investments, M&As, and portfolio diversification with new and competitive products. The ROCA Agri RDF holding already boasts over 25 years of market experience through its subsidiary companies.

“With the new management structure led by CEO Alexandru Savin, we are confident in successfully propelling the holding into a new era, positioning ourselves as a key player in the Romanian agricultural industry and emerging as one of its most influential contenders. Together with our dedicated team, I am committed to contributing to the sustainable development of ROCA Agri RDF Holding and the broader Romanian agriculture sector,” stated Florin Deznan, president of the Board of Directors of the holding.

Alexandru Savin has been a member of the Board of Directors of ROCA Agri RDF since the establishment of the holding, with a background in investments as a Board member of ROCA Investments, the majority shareholder of the holding. In his new role as CEO, he will oversee ROCA Agri RDF’s development strategy.

“Taking the role of CEO, my goal is to drive forward a thriving business model, supporting its growth and guiding it into a new phase through the addition of fresh investment competencies. Our team’s objectives, with its new composition, are aimed at achieving sustainable growth and product diversification for ROCA Agri RDF, reaffirming our standing as a significant player on the national stage,” said Alexandru Savin, CEO of ROCA Agri RDF.

Launched as a holding in July 2022, ROCA Agri RDF has generated business worth over EUR 156 mln (as of December 2022) and has doubled its agricultural area, reaching a total of 4,000 hectares. Through its owned companies, with activities expanding nationwide, the holding is one of the key players in the production and distribution of inputs, as well as in the cereal trade.

The holding aims for a listing on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange as a medium-term objective.

ROCA Investments, ROCA Agri RDF’s majority shareholder, is a brand founded by Impetum Group.

