Mega Image continues expansion in Romania in 2018

Local retailer Mega Image will continue its expansion next year, said Vassilis Stavrou, the general manager of the Mega Image operations in Romania, reports local Ziarul Financiar.

The company has a EUR 50 million investment budget and plans to open 50-60 new stores.

The retailer opened 50 stores last year. The number has been higher this year, Stavrou added.

The number of visits, as well as the value of the shopping cart have also increased in 2017. Romanians now buy more expensive products, he said. The retailer’s turnover will exceed EUR 1 billion this year, according to the company’s estimates.

Unlike most retailers in Romania, Mega Image has about 90% of its stores in Bucharest. The average net wage in Romania’s capital is RON 3,000 (EUR 647.6) per month, some 26% higher than the national average. The retailer has a 20% market share in Bucharest.

“The city is developing and we are growing at the same time,” Stavrou said.

Mega Image opens its own online store in Romania

[email protected]