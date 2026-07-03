Romanian healthcare operator MedLife reaches network of 37 hyperclinics after recent Bucharest opening

Romanian private healthcare network MedLife has opened a hyperclinic in Bucharest’s District 5 following an investment of more than EUR 1 million.

With this opening, MedLife now operates 37 hyperclinics nationwide, including eight in the capital.

The company’s hyperclinic concept describes large-scale medical facilities that provide patients with a one-stop-shop healthcare model, offering “everything from laboratory testing and specialist consultations to diagnostic investigations and ongoing patient monitoring.”

The MedLife Panduri Hyperclinic spans approximately 1,000 sqm across three floors and features 16 consultation rooms, a minor procedures room, and a dedicated biological sample collection unit. Patients have access to 27 medical specialties, including obstetrics and gynecology, internal medicine, rheumatology, diabetes, nutrition and metabolic diseases, neurology, cardiology, endocrinology, oncology, nephrology, and many others.

MedLife Group, which is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, also operates 94 clinics nationwide, serving both major urban centers and smaller cities.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)