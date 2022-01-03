RO healthcare group MedLife acquires majority stake in Galați medical center

Romanian healthcare group MedLife has acquired a 76% stake in Expert Med Centrul Medical Irina, the largest independent player in the private medical services market in Galați, in eastern Romania, it said.

The company will be integrated into the Sfânta Maria network, a MedLife brand, allowing the network to expand its presence in the region of Moldavia.

With the acquisition, Centrul Medical Irina (Irina Medical Center) turns into the main provider of labor medicine services of the Sfânta Maria network in the Brăila-Galați area, MedLife said. The patients of both MedLife and Sfânta Maria networks will have access to the services of Centrul Medical Irina.

Expert Med Centrul Medical Irina opened in 1999. In 2020, the company had a turnover of RON 3.5 million (approximately EUR 700,000). It offers services such as outpatient care, lab testing, labor medicine, and radiology, and access to medical specialties such as orthopedics, general surgery, plastic surgery, obstetrics-gynecology, gastroenterology, urology, internal medicine, otorhinolaryngology, ophthalmology, cardiology, pediatrics, general medicine, family medicine, neurology, psychiatry, endocrinology, dermatology, allergology, nutrition and metabolic diseases, and oncology.

“Sfânta Maria, MedLife’s second brand of medical services, was established five years ago and in the meantime has turned into a national health network catering to the needs of low and average-income Romanians. Our expansion strategy entails the network’s organic development and through acquisitions, looking mainly at covering cities with less than 100,000 inhabitants,” Mihai Marcu, president and CEO of MedLife Group, said.

“This new transaction is an important step towards consolidating the network in Moldavia, as Centrul Medical Irina becomes the main provider of labor medicine services of Sfânta Maria in the area of Brăila-Galați. Furthermore, the group owns a lab in Brăila, and the acquisition of this new business brings about the opportunity of organic growth, through the opening of a new clinic in the venue, with the team of Centrul Medical Irina, given that the current rented space allows this,” he explained.

More than 60 medical units operate under the Sfânta Maria brand: 12 clinics in Bucharest, Bacău, Măgurele and Sibiu, 10 labs in Bucharest, Brăila, Bacău, Craiova and Sibiu, and more than 40 test collection centers. Sfânta Maria is also among the operators with a large family medicine network.

