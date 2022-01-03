Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 01/03/2022 - 11:04
Business

RO healthcare group MedLife acquires majority stake in Galați medical center

03 January 2022
Romanian healthcare group MedLife has acquired a 76% stake in Expert Med Centrul Medical Irina, the largest independent player in the private medical services market in Galați, in eastern Romania, it said.

The company will be integrated into the Sfânta Maria network, a MedLife brand, allowing the network to expand its presence in the region of Moldavia.

With the acquisition, Centrul Medical Irina (Irina Medical Center) turns into the main provider of labor medicine services of the Sfânta Maria network in the Brăila-Galați area, MedLife said. The patients of both MedLife and Sfânta Maria networks will have access to the services of Centrul Medical Irina.

Expert Med Centrul Medical Irina opened in 1999. In 2020, the company had a turnover of RON 3.5 million (approximately EUR 700,000). It offers services such as outpatient care, lab testing, labor medicine, and radiology, and access to medical specialties such as orthopedics, general surgery, plastic surgery, obstetrics-gynecology, gastroenterology, urology, internal medicine, otorhinolaryngology, ophthalmology, cardiology, pediatrics, general medicine, family medicine, neurology, psychiatry, endocrinology, dermatology, allergology, nutrition and metabolic diseases, and oncology. 

“Sfânta Maria, MedLife’s second brand of medical services, was established five years ago and in the meantime has turned into a national health network catering to the needs of low and average-income Romanians. Our expansion strategy entails the network’s organic development and through acquisitions, looking mainly at covering cities with less than 100,000 inhabitants,” Mihai Marcu, president and CEO of MedLife Group, said.

“This new transaction is an important step towards consolidating the network in Moldavia, as Centrul Medical Irina becomes the main provider of labor medicine services of Sfânta Maria in the area of Brăila-Galați. Furthermore, the group owns a lab in Brăila, and the acquisition of this new business brings about the opportunity of organic growth, through the opening of a new clinic in the venue, with the team of Centrul Medical Irina, given that the current rented space allows this,” he explained.

More than 60 medical units operate under the Sfânta Maria brand: 12 clinics in Bucharest, Bacău, Măgurele and Sibiu, 10 labs in Bucharest, Brăila, Bacău, Craiova and Sibiu, and more than 40 test collection centers. Sfânta Maria is also among the operators with a large family medicine network.

