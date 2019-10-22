Romanian medical services provider MedLife buys hospital in Ploiesti

MedLife, the biggest private medical services provider in Romania, announced it completed the acquisition of the Lotus hospital in Ploiești, one of the largest providers of private medical services in Prahova county.

The hospital, operated by the limited liability company Spital Lotus, had a net turnover of RON 18.57 million (almost EUR 4 mln) in 2018, 10% higher than in 2017. Its net profit dropped by 26% to RON 2.29 million (EUR 0.49 mln).

Lotus Hospital has 22 beds in 12 rooms, two intensive care rooms and one operating block with two operating rooms.

The hospital's outpatient unit has nine examination rooms, covering 21 medical specialties, radiology and medical imaging department, and an analysis laboratory.

Lotus Hospital had around 100,000 patients in 2018, according to MedLife officials.

The transaction was mediated by Deloitte Romania, through Ioana Filipescu, Corporate Finance Partner.

(Photo: Spital LOTUS Servicii medicale private Facebook Page)

[email protected]