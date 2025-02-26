Healthcare

Medisprof moves forward with project for new EUR 22 mln oncology hospital in Cluj-Napoca

26 February 2025

Medisprof Cancer Center has received approval for the Zonal Urban Plan (PUZ) for its new integrated oncology hospital in Cluj-Napoca, marking another step in the project estimated at a total of EUR 22 million. The approval paves the way for the construction phase, which is expected to begin in 2026 and take 24 months to complete.

Located near the existing Medisprof Cancer Center, the hospital will cover 7,000 square meters and consolidate all essential oncology services in one facility.

The total investment exceeds EUR 22 million, with EUR 12 million allocated for construction and EUR 10 million for state-of-the-art medical equipment.

The new facility will offer advanced chemotherapy and adaptive radiotherapy, cutting-edge medical imaging, nuclear medicine (PET-CT, scintigraphy), and a specialized oncology surgery unit with four modular operating rooms. 

It will also include inpatient care with 20 beds, an integrated laboratory, multidisciplinary case review committees, and patient and staff amenities such as a cafeteria and courtyard.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sudok1/Dreamstime.com)

