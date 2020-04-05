Romania sees 119 new measles cases in a week, total reaches 20,000

A total of 119 new cases of measles were confirmed in Romania last week, bringing the total to 20,000, according to the National Center for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases (CNSCBT).

At the same time, 64 people died in Romania because of the disease, local Hotnews.ro reported.

The 119 new cases of measles were reported in seven counties across the country: 35 in Satu Mare, 34 in Neamt, 23 in Cluj, 19 in Suceava, 4 in Timis, and 2 each in Brasov and Bihor.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease. It causes a total-body skin rash and flu-like symptoms such as high fever and runny nose. According to the information posted on the World Health Organization’s website, the virus is transmitted via droplets from the nose, mouth, or throat of infected persons.

