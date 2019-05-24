Value of meal vouchers in Romania might rise substantially this year

Romanian lawmakers are working on a bill to increase the value of meal vouchers from RON 15 to RON 20. One lunch costs between RON 22 and RON 25 and a RON 20 meal voucher would encourage employees to take their lunch break.

“The share of Romanians using vouchers in restaurants has increased,” said Dana Sîntejudean, general manager for Romania and Moldova of voucher issuer Edenred.

She added that there is a legislative initiative in the Parliament to increase the value of the meal vouchers, a measure that would be beneficial for the employees.

The value of a voucher increased marginally in May 2018, and a new voucher law came into force this January. The value of the ticket might be adjusted again in August, she added.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)