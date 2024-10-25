Southern Romania: Mayor of Ploiești detained in influence peddling case

The mayor of Ploiești, Andrei Volosevici, was detained on the last day of his term and accused of pressuring the director of the company handling farmers’ markets to terminate or establish rental contracts for commercial spaces.

Prosecutors allege that between April to September 2021, the mayor repeatedly insulted and threatened local official aiming to influence him, according to News.ro.

Three other individuals were detained alongside the mayor, including journalist Cătălin Stavri, known to be an associate of Volosevici. Stavri, "in his role as a journalist for a well-known local online publication in Ploiești and known to be close to the mayor, requested and received a significant sum of money in exchange for getting the mayor to facilitate the signing of a commercial space rental contract," investigators say.

Another suspect allegedly requested and received large sums of money from a representative of a commercial entity to influence the management of the Prahova Environmental Protection Agency and secure favorable terms for a contract involving the collection and processing of wastewater.

Seven searches were carried out at the residences of three suspects as well as at the corporate offices of various commercial companies. Overall, the case includes influence peddling, bribery, blackmail, abuse of office, and misconduct.

Andrei Volosevici was serving his last day as mayor of Ploiesti. He was not re-elected in the June 9 elections.

(Photo source: Andrei Volosevici on Facebook)