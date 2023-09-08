Administration

Mayor announces plans for pedestrian and cyclist path over Dambovita river in downtown Bucharest

08 September 2023

Mayor Nicusor Dan told Prima News that a pedestrian and cyclist path, suspended above the water, is planned for the Dambovita river in downtown Bucharest, News.ro reported. The future path would connect Unirii Square and Izvor Bridge. 

“We want to build a three-meter sidewalk between Unirii Square and Izvor Bridge, above the water, with both a pedestrian promenade and bicycle paths,” Dan said.

The project, which already got the necessary permits, could be done by a company of the City Hall or a private one to be selected by public tender.

According to Nicusor Dan, the project would be completed in a year, a year and a half, so after the 2024 elections.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

