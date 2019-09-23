Romanian MP proposes new national holiday dedicated to ‘martisor’ spring tradition

An MP representing the Social Democratic Party (PSD) submitted to the Senate a draft law on establishing a new national holiday in Romania, namely March 1 – the day when the Romanian spring tradition of martisor is celebrated.

This would mean that, on this day, the central and local public authorities and the other state institutions, the civil society, as well as the companies will be able to mark the Martisor Day by organizing events and manifestations dedicated to this celebration, “considering the combination of white and red as specific colors of the day,” the document reads, according to local Mediafax. Moreover, the Romanian Broadcasting Society and the Romanian Television Society, as public services, will be able to include in their programs cultural shows or aspects from the events dedicated to this holiday.

The initiator of the legislative project, PSD MP Adrian Solomon, argues that the establishment of the Martisor Day as a national holiday will preserve, transmit and revitalize the cultural practices associated with the day of March 1 as an element of cultural heritage.

After the vote in the Senate, the draft law will go to the Chamber of Deputies, which will give the final vote.

The tradition of martisor is one of the most important spring traditions in Romania. Celebrated on March 1, the martisor marks the changing of seasons. Men usually offer women martisoare – small symbolic items tied with a red and white entwined cord - between March 1 and March 8, as a sign of respect and love. Some women choose to wear the martisor all March as it is believed that the one who wears the red and white string will be strong and healthy in the year to come.

In December 2017, the tradition of martisor was included on the UNESCO Intangible Heritage list.

