Bucharest museums announce Mărțișor fairs, workshops

Several museums in Bucharest have announced fairs and workshops dedicated to the spring tradition of Mărțișor, which was added in 2017 to UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The National Museum of the Romanian Peasant holds its Mărțișor Fair from February 24 to February 29. The public can see the work of artisans, artists, and students, who “have taken inspiration from the peasant universe and mythologies to devise new forms of urban creativity.” Schools, foundations, associations, and non-profits supporting various social causes will join them. Visitors will also encounter a variety of food delicacies and homemade items there.

The Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum hosts its Mărțișor Fair from February 26 to March 3. The fair gathers numerous artisans and their takes on the traditional symbol. The museum also hosts two workshops on crafting mărțișoare. The workshops, targeting children aged 6 to 12, are scheduled for February 17 and February 24.

At the same time, the Grigore Antipa National Museum of Natural History also hosts a workshop for children on how to craft eco-friendly mărțișoare and spring decorations using materials such as dry leaves, branches, shells, pine cones, and more. The workshop, scheduled for February 23, is aimed at children aged 6 to 10.

(Photo: Ekaterina Pokrovsky | Dreamstime.com)

