Mărțișor Beauty Fair to take place in Bucharest in February

The Bucharest Municipal Culture Center, or ARCUB, announced the Mărțișor Beauty Fair (Targ de Frumos), a traditional celebration of the changing of the seasons, which will be held on February 22 and 23.

The fair will take place at Casa Aliad, in central Bucharest. This year’s edition will feature unique porcelain jewelry, spring flower bouquets and arrangements, dresses with playful prints and hand-stitched collars, scented candles, artisanal ceramics, and special Mărțișor trinkets.

Entry is free, and organizers promise complimentary prosecco and coffee.

Celebrated on March 1, the martisor is one of the most important local spring traditions. On this day and until March 8, men offer women martisoare - small symbolic items tied with a red and white entwined cord, as a sign of respect and love. In some regions, women are the ones offering men martisoare.

The martisoare are usually small items, such as handmade flowers, jewelry, and figurines tied with a red and white entwined cord. The red is said to represent the spring and the heat while the white represents the winter and the cold.

(Photo source: Targ de Frumos on Facebook)