German investors take over herbs producer and processor in Transylvania
27 September 2019
German group Martin Bauer, a supplier of vegetable products for the global tea, beverage and food industry, bought the Romanian-German joint venture Plantextrakt from Cluj-Napoca, which posted RON 18 million (EUR 4 mln) turnover last year, Profit.ro reported. 

Plantextrakt, controlled before the takeover by Igor Peev, an investor with German citizenship, was established in the autumn of 1991 as a Romanian-German joint venture based in Rădaia, 14 kilometers away from Cluj-Napoca.

Plantextrakt laboratories have experience in plant processing, with the development of herbal products and homeopathic drugs.

The industrial platform has an area of 3.8 hectares, of which the production halls and storage areas cover 3,500 sqm, and over 12 hectares of ecological medicinal plant crops.

(Photo source: Facebook/Laboratoarele PlantExtrakt)

