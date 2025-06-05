Marriott Cycling Challenge 10th edition - 11 hours of cycling for a noble cause

News from Companies

JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel proudly hosted the 10th edition of the Marriott Cycling Challenge, an 11-hour cycling marathon held at Olea, dedicated to supporting children in need.

During the event, every pedal stroke symbolized a step forward towards offering a better future to children who require support. This year, over 300 participants joined forces to support Hope and Homes for Children Romania, contributing to its mission of helping children transition from institutional care to family-style homes, thus giving them the chance to experience a normal childhood.

The Marriott Community: Every Act of Kindness Matters

The event was organized by Marriott Worldwide Business Councils Hungary & South East Europe, under the coordination of JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, in partnership with The Marmorosch Bucharest Autograph Collection, Sheraton Bucharest Hotel, Courtyard by Marriott Bucharest Floreasca, Moxy Bucharest Old Town and World Class Romania — bringing together the Marriott community and local partners in a joint effort for a better future.

Thanks to the commitment of participants and the generous support of partners Nespresso (Nestlé Romania), DIGI Romania, Systematic, and Porsche Finance Group Romania, this year’s edition successfully raised 69,000 RON — a significant increase from the 49,000 RON collected at the previous edition. All funds will go directly towards building one of the five family homes needed to permanently close the remaining orphanages in Romania.

Cycling with Heart, in a Springtime Setting at Olea Terrace

This year, the event unfolded in a special setting on Olea Terrace, where the relaxing spring ambiance, warm weather, energizing music, fresh fruits, and carefully curated culinary delights by the Olea team perfectly complemented the charitable spirit of the day. The associates added a touch of elegance and hospitality, creating an atmosphere filled with joy and generosity.

Throughout the 11 cycling sessions held between 9:00 AM and 8:00 PM, every pedal stroke represented more than just physical exercise — it was a promise of a brighter future for vulnerable children. World Class instructors infused each class with contagious energy and motivation, inspiring participants to cycle with dedication and enthusiasm, transforming their effort into a true act of solidarity.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to all who chose to be part of this mission, proving that every act of involvement can change lives. The Marriott Cycling Challenge is not just a sporting event — it is a call for solidarity and social responsibility, a platform where everyone’s energy turns into real opportunities for vulnerable children.

Together, we cycled for a cause. Together, we built the future.

Join the mission that brings hope

We are already looking ahead to the next edition, scheduled for November — the exact date will be announced soon. We warmly invite all those who believe in this mission to continue joining us on this journey towards making a difference.

*This is a Press release.