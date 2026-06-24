Tech

theMarketer acquires email marketing platform Conectoo from eMAG Group’s Conversion Marketing

24 June 2026

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theMarketer, a Romanian company active in the automated marketing technology and customer data market, is acquiring the email marketing platform Conectoo from Conversion Marketing, a company within the eMAG Group. 

The transaction is part of the company’s strategy to expand and strengthen its position in both local and international markets, it said.

Through this acquisition, theMarketer aims to accelerate its market share growth by integrating Conectoo’s client portfolio and expanding its commercial and operational capabilities. 

The transaction is subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions agreed upon by the parties, with completion expected once these conditions have been met.

In the coming period, theMarketer plans to diversify its portfolio and expand its operations through additional acquisitions at both local and international levels. The company is already in advanced discussions regarding potential transactions that support its accelerated growth strategy.

“This acquisition marks an important step in our strategy to expand our portfolio and strengthen our position in the enterprise segment,” Rareș Bănescu, founder of theMarketer, said.

theMarketer is a customer data platform that combines email marketing with loyalty programs to transform occasional shoppers into loyal customers and support sustainable business growth. Its platform was launched in 2023 and is currently used by more than 5000 brands across 16 countries.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Tech

theMarketer acquires email marketing platform Conectoo from eMAG Group’s Conversion Marketing

24 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

theMarketer, a Romanian company active in the automated marketing technology and customer data market, is acquiring the email marketing platform Conectoo from Conversion Marketing, a company within the eMAG Group. 

The transaction is part of the company’s strategy to expand and strengthen its position in both local and international markets, it said.

Through this acquisition, theMarketer aims to accelerate its market share growth by integrating Conectoo’s client portfolio and expanding its commercial and operational capabilities. 

The transaction is subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions agreed upon by the parties, with completion expected once these conditions have been met.

In the coming period, theMarketer plans to diversify its portfolio and expand its operations through additional acquisitions at both local and international levels. The company is already in advanced discussions regarding potential transactions that support its accelerated growth strategy.

“This acquisition marks an important step in our strategy to expand our portfolio and strengthen our position in the enterprise segment,” Rareș Bănescu, founder of theMarketer, said.

theMarketer is a customer data platform that combines email marketing with loyalty programs to transform occasional shoppers into loyal customers and support sustainable business growth. Its platform was launched in 2023 and is currently used by more than 5000 brands across 16 countries.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

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