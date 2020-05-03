EU digital economy commissioner on official visit in Romania

Mariya Gabriel, the European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, is on a visit in Romania, in Cluj-Napoca, on Thursday, March 5.

On her visit, the commissioner has delivered an opening speech at the StartupCities Youth innoCamp conference.

Her schedule also includes taking part, together with Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc, in a citizen's dialogue on the theme of “Horizon Europe: challenges and perspectives.”

Delighted to launch the European Capital of Innovation 2020 contest in innovative Cluj-Napoca 🇷🇴!

Looking for #cities that inspire through excellent models of #urban #innovation.

Applications open until 23 June https://t.co/mW4ZcWMJjH#iCapitalAwards https://t.co/AprJV127j8 — Mariya Gabriel (@GabrielMariya) March 5, 2020

She will also have meetings with representatives of the Network of European Youth, and meetings with representatives of the City Science Initiative.

(Photo: European Parliament on Flickr)

