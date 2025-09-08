Bucharest events: Marilena Preda Sânc exhibition to open at Gaep

Marilena Preda Sânc: Bodyscape 1982–1988, a show focused on works the artist created in the 1980s, is scheduled to open at Bucharest gallery Gaep next week.

The exhibition covers a large number of collages, photographs with interventions, and drawings that have never been shown before, highlighting “a brave, experimental artistic practice that openly expressed Marilena Preda Sânc’s experiences as a woman, despite the oppressive climate of the era.”

This is the artist’s third solo show with Gaep.

Marilena Preda Sânc, who lives and works in Bucharest, is an interdisciplinary artist. She is a professor at the National University of Arts in Bucharest and the author of several texts on art in public space, feminism, and eco-art. Beginning in 1980, her work – across the mediums of painting, drawing, collage, video, and performance – has been presented internationally in museums, galleries, biennales, and art fairs.

Public collections that feature her works include the National Museum of Contemporary Art, Bucharest; Arhitekturni Muzej Ljubljana; Kunsthalle, Nürnberg; and Albertina Art Collections, Vienna. In 2004, she received the Cultural Merit Order and medal. In 2017, she won the Sardi per l’arte Back to the Future Special Mention at Artissima, Turin (with Gaep) and, in 2020, the Radio România Cultural Award, Visual Arts category, for her solo exhibition Subjective (De)Constructions (also with Gaep, in 2019). Her first solo show at Gaep was but IT Got Too COLD (2015).

“Marilena Preda Sânc’s exhibition at Gaep offers a compelling insight into a decisive decade of artistic resistance and introspection. (…) The works on view reveal the interplay between corporeal and spatial dimensions in her practice, while also anticipating the ecofeminist concerns that resonate in today’s global discourse. From her early engagement with feminism, nature, and power structures, Preda Sânc’s 1980s works stand out as both historical documents and ongoing meditations on the human condition – urgently relevant to our present times,” curator Anna Daneri explains.

The exhibition is open from September 19 to October 25.

(Photo: Marilena Preda Sânc, Serigraphy ‘Bodyscape’, 1986-87, part of Crochiul minții/The Sketch of the Mind, portfolio of 10 prints (detail), Gaep)

simona@romania-insider.com