Sports

Maria Dănilă becomes the first Romanian woman to climb K2 peak

19 August 2025

Maria Dănilă, from Constanta, is the first woman in Romania to climb the K2 peak, in the Karakoram mountain range on the border between China and Pakistan. With this climb, she completed the list of the highest peaks in the world, according to Protv.ro

K2 is not only the second-highest peak on the planet, at 8,611 meters, but also one of the most dangerous. Thin air, steep slopes, and unpredictable weather make fatal accidents frequent. 

On the descent route from K2, Dănilă’s tentmate, the Chinese mountaineer Guan Jing, died after being hit by a rock that went through her helmet, one day after she reached the summit. A Nepalese Sherpa was sent to recover her body, but he was injured on the way and remained stuck. He was later rescued by helicopter and transported to Skardu Hospital, where he is receiving medical care.

Although she achieved a major goal, completing the podium of the highest peaks in the world, Maria Dănilă admits that the experience did not bring her the joy she expected. Physical and mental exhaustion, difficult conditions, and dramatic moments left their mark on the expedition.

The Romanian, aged 36, shared her experience on her social media page.

“K2 was an expedition that I didn’t like at all, in contrast with my favorite, Kanchenjunga,” she wrote.

Although the ascent was marked by difficult moments and a tough experience, the Romanian climber appreciated the spectacular landscapes, the support of the expedition organizers, and the help of the locals in Pakistan.

“Overall, I feel that I barely enjoyed the experience at all, despite the objective achieved. Maybe it was like when you crave chocolate, you eat two, you feel sick, and never want any again,” she confessed. 

In 2024, Maria Dănilă managed to conquer Chomolungma (Everest), the highest mountain in the world, with an altitude of 8,848 meters. Previously, in 2023, she also reached the summit of Annapurna, 8,091 meters high, located in the Himalayas, consolidating her status as one of the most important Romanian female mountaineers.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Maria Danila on Facebook)

