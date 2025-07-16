Romania’s Maramureș Airport applies for funding to build solar power facility

Maramureș International Airport in northern Romania has submitted a funding request for the implementation of a renewable energy project aimed at constructing a 2.5 MW photovoltaic park and an integrated battery storage system. The application was officially filed on July 14, according to the official announcement.

The investment will cover the airport’s full electricity needs and will include a Carport-style solar panel installation, which will also provide 300 covered parking spaces.

The system will consist of 5,943 photovoltaic panels, each with a capacity of 430 watts, and 25 inverters of 100 kW each mounted on the support structure.

With a total value of RON 61 million, the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

(Photo source: Stangot/Dreamstime.com)