Transport

Romania’s Maramureș Airport applies for funding to build solar power facility

16 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Maramureș International Airport in northern Romania has submitted a funding request for the implementation of a renewable energy project aimed at constructing a 2.5 MW photovoltaic park and an integrated battery storage system. The application was officially filed on July 14, according to the official announcement.

The investment will cover the airport’s full electricity needs and will include a Carport-style solar panel installation, which will also provide 300 covered parking spaces. 

The system will consist of 5,943 photovoltaic panels, each with a capacity of 430 watts, and 25 inverters of 100 kW each mounted on the support structure.

With a total value of RON 61 million, the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Stangot/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Transport

Romania’s Maramureș Airport applies for funding to build solar power facility

16 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Maramureș International Airport in northern Romania has submitted a funding request for the implementation of a renewable energy project aimed at constructing a 2.5 MW photovoltaic park and an integrated battery storage system. The application was officially filed on July 14, according to the official announcement.

The investment will cover the airport’s full electricity needs and will include a Carport-style solar panel installation, which will also provide 300 covered parking spaces. 

The system will consist of 5,943 photovoltaic panels, each with a capacity of 430 watts, and 25 inverters of 100 kW each mounted on the support structure.

With a total value of RON 61 million, the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Stangot/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 July 2025
Transport
Romanian environment minister announces “salvaged” RON 200 mln scrappage scheme for cars
16 July 2025
Society
Survey: Nearly 90% of Romanians are proud of their country, only half believe it offers a future for their children
16 July 2025
Macro
Romania among countries projected to see sharp GDP, labor productivity decline due to heat
16 July 2025
Healthcare
Bucharest City Hall hosts blood donation drive on July 21
16 July 2025
Politics
Romanian government reportedly plans staff cuts of up to 40% in prime minister's office and secretariat
16 July 2025
Macro
Fitch issues moderate note on Romania's fiscal package one month ahead of country update
15 July 2025
Transport
A7 and A8 highway segments in Romania lose Resilience Facility funding due to delays, minister says
15 July 2025
Society
Romania ranks first in EU in terms of citizens living in another member state