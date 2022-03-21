Canadian education franchise network Maple Bear to use RO digital platform Kinderpedia

Maple Bear Global Schools, the Canadian bilingual education franchise network, will use the communication and school management software and app Kinderpedia in its network after the two companies entered a partnership.

The partnership will offer the Maple Bear kindergartens and schools worldwide one unique operating system to integrate all their operational, financial, and educational activities and needs.

Kinderpedia integrates tailored functionalities for the planning and monitoring of school operations, class management, progress monitoring, parent communication, and automatizes the invoicing of tuition fees.

Using Kinderpedia will bring the Maple Bear network of 550 units in 32 countries an integrated digital framework, which includes user management, communication, class management, financial and operational functionalities.

The app has already been used for more than two years by two Maple Bear communities – Maple Bear CEE and Maple Bear UAE.

The global roll-out of the solution is scheduled to occur over the next 18 months.

New Maple Bear schools will open with Kinderpedia, and the existing schools are invited to transition to the platform based on an implementation calendar, with assisted onboarding, user migration, personalized training and access to a diversified range of tutorials and usage guides, the two companies said.

A total of 2,000 schools and kindergartens from 14 countries on four continents are currently registered on Kinderpedia, totaling more than 200,000 student accounts.

Last year, Kinderpedia attracted EUR 1.8 million in funding from investment fund Early Game Ventures (EGV). Existing investors, RocaX, Growceanu, and business angels also participated in the round.

There are currently more than 44,000 students enrolled in 550+ Maple Bear early childhood, elementary, middle, and high schools in 32 countries.

(Photo: Daniel Rogoz, CEO and co-founder of Kinderpedia and Arno Krug, CEO of Maple Bear Global Schools; courtesy of Kinderpedia)

simona@romania-insider.com