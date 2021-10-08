Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Business

Digital education platform Kinderpedia raises EUR 1.8 mln in a round led by Early Game Ventures

08 October 2021
Digital education platform Kinderpedia, which offers a complete digital communication and management solution for schools and kindergartens, attracted EUR 1.8 million in funding from the Early Game Ventures (EGV) investment fund. Existing investors, RocaX, Growceanu, and business angels also participated in the round.

Kinderpedia is an innovative platform for education, which provides the entire digital infrastructure needed for educational institutions to work smart and communicate efficiently, both in the classroom and online. Today, more than 2,000 schools and kindergartens in 14 countries on three continents, totalling about 200,000 users, are registered on Kinderpedia.

“The current round of funding helps us to continue the transformation we started in education by simplifying the administrative processes in schools and kindergartens and placing the teacher-student-parent partnership right at the heart of the educational activity. At the same time, it provides us with the resources to continue the scaling process, now that Kinderpedia is already benefiting from validation on several international markets,” said Daniel Rogoz, CEO and co-founder of Kinderpedia.

The startup said that its tool helps teachers and educators save 6 to 9 hours a week of administrative time and focus their efforts on a personalized educational act. The application includes full class management features (such as electronic grade book, attendance, daily schedule, remote video teaching, homework module, document library) and improves parent engagement in children’s education through a secure and easy-to-use mobile interface.

Kinderpedia offers principals a complete perspective on all school and kindergarten activities and communication. In addition, the platform provides functions of automatic invoicing, financial management, and online payment of tuition fees by integrating with electronic payment systems.

“The pandemic has shown that there is an acute need for technological solutions in the field of education,” said Radu Stoicoviciu, Partner at EGV.

“Education is one of the vital systems of any state, with fundamental long-term importance and an enormous impact at all levels of society. The development of digital infrastructure for education has a huge stake and should be a top priority. This is how our investment fund analyzed this transaction and, from this perspective, EGV’s investment in Kinderpedia is part of our thesis <Infrastructure for Innovation>,” he added.

Kinderpedia is hosted in the cloud, available in 15 languages​​, and works as a native mobile app for Android and iOS, both for teachers and managers and for students and parents.

According to the company, the solution has received widespread recognition for its innovative nature and social impact, both at the national and European levels. The European Commission has awarded Kinderpedia with the Seal of Excellence under the SME Instrument program, Phase II. The company was named Tech for Good at the European Business Angels Summit in Bruxelles. Also, it took the podium in numerous entrepreneurial competitions, such as Innovators for Children or Startarium.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
