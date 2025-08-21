Mangalia mayor detained by anticorruption prosecutors on bribery charges

Cristian Radu, the mayor of Mangalia - a popular seaside resort in Romania, has been detained for 24 hours by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) on suspicion of taking bribes, News.ro reported. According to Euronews Romania, he is accused of having received around EUR 600,000 in bribes together with the city manager in exchange for issuing construction permits.

The move followed searches carried out a day earlier at Mangalia City Hall in Constanţa county, where investigators also sealed Radu’s office and that of city manager George Didi Călin. DNA confirmed it had conducted five searches in the county in a case concerning alleged corruption by public officials.

Several City Hall employees were questioned as part of the probe, with prosecutors also requesting access to multiple documents from the local administration.

Cristian Radu, who has served as mayor of the Black Sea resort city since 2012, has not commented publicly on the allegations.

The investigation is ongoing.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)