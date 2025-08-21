Justice

Mangalia mayor detained by anticorruption prosecutors on bribery charges

21 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Cristian Radu, the mayor of Mangalia - a popular seaside resort in Romania, has been detained for 24 hours by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) on suspicion of taking bribes, News.ro reported. According to Euronews Romania, he is accused of having received around EUR 600,000 in bribes together with the city manager in exchange for issuing construction permits.

The move followed searches carried out a day earlier at Mangalia City Hall in Constanţa county, where investigators also sealed Radu’s office and that of city manager George Didi Călin. DNA confirmed it had conducted five searches in the county in a case concerning alleged corruption by public officials.

Several City Hall employees were questioned as part of the probe, with prosecutors also requesting access to multiple documents from the local administration.

Cristian Radu, who has served as mayor of the Black Sea resort city since 2012, has not commented publicly on the allegations.

The investigation is ongoing.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Justice

Mangalia mayor detained by anticorruption prosecutors on bribery charges

21 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Cristian Radu, the mayor of Mangalia - a popular seaside resort in Romania, has been detained for 24 hours by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) on suspicion of taking bribes, News.ro reported. According to Euronews Romania, he is accused of having received around EUR 600,000 in bribes together with the city manager in exchange for issuing construction permits.

The move followed searches carried out a day earlier at Mangalia City Hall in Constanţa county, where investigators also sealed Radu’s office and that of city manager George Didi Călin. DNA confirmed it had conducted five searches in the county in a case concerning alleged corruption by public officials.

Several City Hall employees were questioned as part of the probe, with prosecutors also requesting access to multiple documents from the local administration.

Cristian Radu, who has served as mayor of the Black Sea resort city since 2012, has not commented publicly on the allegations.

The investigation is ongoing.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 August 2025
Transport
Train route from Bucharest to Kyiv via Chișinău announced in September
21 August 2025
Finance
Addiko Bank enters Romania with digital lending services
21 August 2025
Culture
International Photography Awards: Ilona Schong named 2025 People Photographer for series on Romanian homes
21 August 2025
Politics
Romanian president plans US visit early 2026 focused on economic ties
21 August 2025
Defense
Romania may reportedly host US F-35 jets as part of Ukraine security guarantees
21 August 2025
Energy
Romanian committee officially against Hungary's MVM plans to take over E.ON's local subsidiary
21 August 2025
Tech
Romania’s Cybersecurity Agency warns of deepfake scam using president Nicușor Dan’s image
21 August 2025
Environment
Romania sends firefighters to aid Spain in battle against wildfires