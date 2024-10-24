Manager of Bucharest hospital admits to taking bribes 146 times

Șerban Bucur, former manager of the CF 2 Clinical Hospital in Bucharest, reached an agreement with the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) in which he admits to having taken bribes 146 times from businessmen whose companies had contracts with the hospital.

Prosecutors, cited by Agerpres, state that between December 2019 and June 2024, Bucur demanded and received undue benefits amounting to a total of approximately RON 764,370 (EUR 153,600), representing between 5% and 10% of the value, excluding VAT, of invoices paid by the medical unit during that period to various companies.

The hospital manager received the money to ensure the smooth conduct of contractual relationships and the payment of invoices.

The contracts involved providing daily food for patients, repair work, maintenance of electrical, sanitary, heating, and other systems, including rehabilitation work for hospital wards or departments, services related to the hospital's online patient scheduling system, and the purchase of covers, gowns, sterile sets, cleaning products, and disinfectants.

The doctor, who usually received the money in envelopes in his office, accepted a three-year suspended prison sentence in exchange for admitting his guilt. In addition, he will have a four-year prohibition of several rights, including the right to be elected to public office and the right to hold the position of manager of a public healthcare unit.

Additionally, he will perform 120 days of community service and must repay the money received as bribes.

The businesspeople who bribed the manager also reached plea agreements with the DNA.

(Photo source: Leonid Yastremskiy | Dreamstime.com)