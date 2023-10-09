Man with dual Romanian-Israeli citizenship killed in Hamas attacks

A Romanian citizen who also had Israeli citizenship has died as a result of the Hamas attacks in Israel. The man served in the Israeli Defense Forces.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of a citizen with dual Romanian and Israeli citizenship who served in the Israeli Defense Forces," the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on X.

Officials from the institution conveyed condolences to the family and restated Romania’s support for Israel.

"Sincere condolences to the victim's family. We stand in solidarity with Israel in these difficult times. Romania strongly condemns the ongoing attacks on the population of Israel," representatives of the institution wrote on X.

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu also reacted to the news of the death of the Romanian citizen.

“The international context calls for even more solidarity among partner states that share these values. I am referring here to the tragedy that the Israeli people are going through, similar to what the Ukrainian people are experiencing. Romania strongly condemns terrorist attacks on the territories and citizens of the Israeli state. I express my deep regret for the victims of these attacks and offer my condolences to the grieving families," said Ciolacu, cited by B1.

Over 700 people have died and over 2,300 have been injured in the Hamas attacks in Israel, with the death toll continuing to rise. Over 400 people were killed in the Gaza Strip in Israel's retaliatory strikes.

(Photo source: Anton Medvedev | Dreamstime)