Real Estate

Swiss sports gear brand Mammut to open first store in Romania in Cluj-Napoca

18 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Mammut, the Swiss brand specializing in sports gear, will open its first brand store in the country in Cluj-Napoca, in the mixed-use urban regeneration project Rivus, developed by Iulius Group in partnership with Atterbury Europe. 

The store will have a floor area of approximately 130 sqm and will retail a complete range of premium gear, including technical clothing and footwear for hiking and trail running and specialized mountaineering and rock climbing gear.

Mammut was established in Dintikon, Switzerland in 1862 by Kaspar Tanner. It currently operates in more than 35 countries, with more than 850 employees around the world.

The urban reconversion project Rivus is a more than EUR 550 million investment by Iulius and Atterbury Europe, whereby an underused 14ha former industrial area will be restored. Rivus is currently in the building permitting phase, after the Local Council approved the urban zoning plan (PUZ) back in August.

Rivus will integrate a retail area spanning 142,000 sqm, a park and landscaped green spaces exceeding 52,000 sqm, two industrial buildings reconverted to accommodate cultural venues, coworking spaces, and services, and an arts center, among others.

(Photo: Iulius Group)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Real Estate

Swiss sports gear brand Mammut to open first store in Romania in Cluj-Napoca

18 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Mammut, the Swiss brand specializing in sports gear, will open its first brand store in the country in Cluj-Napoca, in the mixed-use urban regeneration project Rivus, developed by Iulius Group in partnership with Atterbury Europe. 

The store will have a floor area of approximately 130 sqm and will retail a complete range of premium gear, including technical clothing and footwear for hiking and trail running and specialized mountaineering and rock climbing gear.

Mammut was established in Dintikon, Switzerland in 1862 by Kaspar Tanner. It currently operates in more than 35 countries, with more than 850 employees around the world.

The urban reconversion project Rivus is a more than EUR 550 million investment by Iulius and Atterbury Europe, whereby an underused 14ha former industrial area will be restored. Rivus is currently in the building permitting phase, after the Local Council approved the urban zoning plan (PUZ) back in August.

Rivus will integrate a retail area spanning 142,000 sqm, a park and landscaped green spaces exceeding 52,000 sqm, two industrial buildings reconverted to accommodate cultural venues, coworking spaces, and services, and an arts center, among others.

(Photo: Iulius Group)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 June 2025
Healthcare
Romanian College of Physicians currently developing legislative proposal for end-of-life care
18 June 2025
Defense
Romania to host NATO Ammunition Center of Excellence for all of Europe, minister says
18 June 2025
Business
Car parts producer Forvia closes its second unit in Romania
18 June 2025
Business
Therme Group and CVC partner for EUR 1 billion joint venture that includes wellness complex in Bucharest
17 June 2025
Travel
Buzău Land: UNESCO geopark in Eastern Romania opens additional visiting sites
16 June 2025
Diversity
Romania among EU countries with highest rates of violence against women in relationships, study shows
16 June 2025
Macro
Romania’s CA deficit up 46% y/y to 9.4% of GDP in year to April
16 June 2025
Politics
Technocrat prime minister scenario emerges amid political deadlock in Romania