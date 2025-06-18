Swiss sports gear brand Mammut to open first store in Romania in Cluj-Napoca

Mammut, the Swiss brand specializing in sports gear, will open its first brand store in the country in Cluj-Napoca, in the mixed-use urban regeneration project Rivus, developed by Iulius Group in partnership with Atterbury Europe.

The store will have a floor area of approximately 130 sqm and will retail a complete range of premium gear, including technical clothing and footwear for hiking and trail running and specialized mountaineering and rock climbing gear.

Mammut was established in Dintikon, Switzerland in 1862 by Kaspar Tanner. It currently operates in more than 35 countries, with more than 850 employees around the world.

The urban reconversion project Rivus is a more than EUR 550 million investment by Iulius and Atterbury Europe, whereby an underused 14ha former industrial area will be restored. Rivus is currently in the building permitting phase, after the Local Council approved the urban zoning plan (PUZ) back in August.

Rivus will integrate a retail area spanning 142,000 sqm, a park and landscaped green spaces exceeding 52,000 sqm, two industrial buildings reconverted to accommodate cultural venues, coworking spaces, and services, and an arts center, among others.

(Photo: Iulius Group)

