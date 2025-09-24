Major fire envelops warehouse near Bucharest’s Mega Mall, causing pollution

A major fire broke out in Bucharest on the evening of Tuesday, September 23, at a warehouse near the popular Mega Mall. The flames spread over an area of 7,000 square meters before being localized around midnight, and the thick smoke caused high air pollution in the capital city.

Firefighters battled the fire throughout the night and into Wednesday morning, managing to stop it from spreading. Bulldozers have been brought in to clear the materials fueling the burning.

Twenty-six fire trucks, including one robot-operated engine, intervened in the area.

The warehouse that caught fire, located on the former Antrefrig industrial platform, contained paint, food, but also drinks. The metal structure of the building was affected by the high temperatures during the fire, so it was largely destroyed.

The fire was visible to many Bucharest residents, being located near the center and very close to residential areas.

According to the Environmental Agency, which sent a mobile laboratory to the area, smoke from the fire covered all districts of Bucharest and even some areas of Ilfov. The spread resulted in high pollution. Authorities encouraged people to remain calm and shut the windows.

