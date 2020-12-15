Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona Fodor 

 

Politics

Maia Sandu: Romania’s president to visit Moldova by year-end

15 December 2020
Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis will make a visit to Moldova by the end of the year, the country’s newly elected president Maia Sandu announced.

Iohannis last visited Moldova in January 2015, shortly after the start of his first mandate as president.

She made the announcement after a meeting with Romania’s ambassador to Chișinău, Daniel Ioniță, Unimedia reported.

The Romanian Presidential Administration announced this November that Iohannis would visit Moldova after Sandu took office.

“I had a meeting with Romania’s ambassador, Daniel Ioniță, and I thanked him for the constant support Romania has given our country. I stressed the need to re-establish the natural bilateral cooperation between Romania and the Republic of Moldova and to intensify the Romanian-Moldovan cooperation in several areas so that the citizens would feel the benefits as soon as possible. Five years after the last visit of Romania’s President to the Republic of Moldova, the visit of President Klaus Iohannis at the end of this year is an important one for our country, and we hope it means the first step in a long and productive collaboration between our countries,” Sandu wrote in a Facebook post.

 

(Photo: presidency.ro)

