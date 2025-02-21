Moldovan president Maia Sandu received the Reinhard Mohn Prize 2025 on Thursday, February 20, and announced that she will be donating it to development projects in her hometown, Risipeni, in Fălești district.

The award, given by the Bertelsmann Foundation, recognized Sandu’s efforts to strengthen democracy, promote the rule of law, and modernize Moldova. The small country to the east of Romania, once part of the USSR, recently decided in a referendum to continue on the path to EU accession.

During the ceremony in Gütersloh, attended by the president of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Maia Sandu emphasized that the award is not only a recognition of her work but also a tribute to the citizens of the Republic of Moldova who, through their constant efforts, contribute to building a free, prosperous, and democratic country.

"Every day, Moldovans work for a stronger, freer, and more democratic Moldova. Their efforts are also recognized by international partners. This award is about people and communities, about the courage to believe in a better future. That is why I have decided to donate the prize money to development projects in my hometown, Risipeni," stated president Maia Sandu, cited by ZiarulNationalMD.

The German president added that "Moldova is a small country with a big heart, and the determination and courage of president Maia Sandu are appreciated globally. Germany will continue to support Moldova on its path to European integration."

The award was also given to German entrepreneur Michael Otto, recognized for his contributions to environmental protection and social responsibility. In 1993, he founded the Michael Otto Foundation for Environmental Protection, which promotes dialogue and projects related to environmental issues.

The Bertelsmann Foundation, based in Gütersloh, Germany, is a non-profit organization founded in 1977 by Reinhard Mohn. It develops research projects, innovative solutions, and supports democratic reforms.

The prize has been awarded since 2011, every two years, for innovative solutions to current social and political challenges. Previous laureates include former German president Joachim Gauck, former Estonian president Toomas Hendrik Ilves, former Bundestag president Rita Süssmuth, and former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

(Photo source: Maia Sandu on Facebook)