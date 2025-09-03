People

Luka Zivkovic takes over as GM of anti-food waste app Bonapp

03 September 2025

Luka Zivkovic (pictured right) has been appointed general manager of Bonapp, now part of Munch, the Central and Eastern Europe app dedicated to reducing food waste. 

With a track record in business development and commercial strategy, Luka has been based in Romania since 2016. He takes over from Diego Roy de Lachaise, who is stepping down to pursue personal ventures.

As co-founder and COO, Luka Zivkovic spearheaded commercial strategy, business development, and key partnerships, the company said. With a diverse background across the BPO and FMCG industries, he brings operational expertise to the role. Prior to Bonapp, he held several responsibilities at global level in Product Marketing and Sales Enablement at Telus Digital.

Bonapp was founded in 2021 by French entrepreneurs Luka Zivkovic, Diego Roy de Lachaise, and Grégoire Vigroux. It merged with Hungarian-born Munch earlier this year. The merger brought together Bonapp’s dominant position in Romania and Munch’s regional reach and technological knowledge, creating a unified platform aimed at delivering a better, smarter experience for users.

Today, the company counts more than 500,000 users and 2,200 partner merchants in Romania. Through its mobile app, Bonapp connects consumers with supermarkets, restaurants, bakeries, cafés, and hotels to offer surplus food nearing its expiration date at discounts of up to 80%. 

(In photo from left to right: Bonapp co-founder Grégoire Vigroux, Munch co-founder Kirill Perepelica, and Bonapp co-founder Luka Zivkovic, image from press release)

