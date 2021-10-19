Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 10/19/2021 - 08:41
Business

Romanian acting minister of energy promises low energy prices this winter

19 October 2021
Acting minister of energy Virgil Popescu assured that the Romanian households would pay this winter the same electricity prices they paid last winter - namely RON 71 per 100 kWh.

The same will happen for the natural gas prices, he promised, without providing details. At this moment, according to the offers placed by electricity suppliers, there is only one company that promises households to sell electricity over the winter period at a price lower than RON 71 per 100 kWh - namely Hidroelectrica (RON 67.7).

"This [providing affordable electricity to households] is possible after we passed measures to compensate and cap the price of electricity and natural gas, in order to help the households weather the winter season," Virgil Popescu wrote, on Monday evening (October 18), on Facebook, quoted by News.ro.

According to him, Romanians should do absolutely nothing but "monitor their consumption."

"We have increased the consumption threshold [set for consumer subsidies], from 200 kWh (+10%) to 300 kWh (+10%) per month, under an amendment in Parliament. The same volume remained for natural gas: 1,200 cubic meters [per month]. If the price goes over 1 leu per KWh, the cap intervenes. For 100 KWh, the value of the bill will be no more than price x 100, minus the compensation, so the price will be RON 71," he explained. 

(Photo: Gov.ro)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
