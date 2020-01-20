American comedian Louis C.K. comes to Bucharest for May show

American stand-up comedian Louis C.K. will hold a show at Sala Palatului in Bucharest this spring. The event, which is scheduled for May 18, will be held exclusively in English, the organizers announced.

Throughout a career beginning in the 1980s, Louis C.K. has produced more than eight stand-up specials, including Shameless, Chewed Up, Hilarious, Word - Live at Carnegie Hall (audio), Live at the Beacon Theater, Oh My God, Live at the Comedy Store, and most recently Louis C.K. 2017.

Louis C.K. was ranked fourth in a top of the best 50 stand-up comedians of all time made in 2017 by the Rolling Stone magazine. His name is linked to talk shows such as Late Night with Conan O'Brien, The Dana Carvey Show and The Chris Rock Show, to which he contributed as a screenwriter in the 1990s and the 2000s. He later became a prominent figure in Saturday Night Live, while the roles in Parks and Recreation or in films such as Trumbo, The Invention of Lying and Blue Jasmine strengthened his acting career.

Tickets for the show in Bucharest cost between RON 99 and RON 299 and can be purchased online at Iabilet.ro.

