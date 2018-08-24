30 °C
L’Oreal opens its first online shop in Romania

by Romania Insider
French cosmetics producer L’Oreal opened its first online shop in Romania for the Kiehl’s brand.

The kiehls.ro shop is an important step in the company’s strategy to expand on the local e-commerce market, where it has been present for five years through partner-shops.

About 30% of the online population in Romania shops online and e-commerce represents some 5.6% of the total retail market. On the cosmetics segment, online sales represent some 7.9% of the total sales, according to L’Oreal.

The French group’s business in Romania reached over EUR 80 million in 2017, according to official data from the Finance Ministry.

