Entertainment

YouTube channel for children developed in Romania reaches more than 50 million subscribers

30 September 2022
LooLoo Kids, a YouTube channel developed by a Romanian team, has reached more than 50 million subscribers after eight years of activity, YouTube said.

The channel develops content for children presented as 3D animation. The content is available in 17 languages, most of it in English and also in Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, Turkish, French, German, Italian, Chinese, Arabic, Norwegian, Lithuanian, Polish and more. 

LooLoo Kids has so far produced more than 200 original songs for children, adding up to a total of 520 3D animation minutes. Most of the channel’s public is from the United States, with approximately 4 billion views, followed by Indonesia, India, Thailand, the United Kingdom and Brazil, YouTube said. Its most popular animation is Johny, Johny, Yes Papa.

LooLoo Kids is the largest YouTube channel in an ecosystem of 30 channels owned by MoraTV, established in 2012 in Iași by Cristina and Alexandru Badan. The portfolio includes the channel TraLaLa, with more than 5 million subscribers, aimed at the Romanian public and featuring songs and 3D animations for children. TraLaLa was the duo’s first project.

Romanian channel with over 10 mln subscribers receives the YouTube diamond button

(Photo courtesy of the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Romanian channel with over 10 mln subscribers receives the YouTube diamond button

(Photo courtesy of the company)

